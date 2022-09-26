Death toll rises to 13 in Russian school shooting - TASS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 26 (Reuters) - At least 13 people have died in a school shooting in the Russian city of Izhevsk, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Investigative Committee as saying on Monday.

Investigators previously said a gunman had killed nine, including five children, at the school before committing suicide.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.