Death toll rises to 13 in Russian school shooting - TASS
Sept 26 (Reuters) - At least 13 people have died in a school shooting in the Russian city of Izhevsk, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Investigative Committee as saying on Monday.
Investigators previously said a gunman had killed nine, including five children, at the school before committing suicide.
