Death toll rises to 31 from strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, in front of a destroyed Ukrainian government administration building following a bombing, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

April 1 (Reuters) - At least 31 people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, local emergency services said in an online post on Friday.

Round-the-clock rescue operations were still taking place, the post said.

Rescue workers had to pull victims from the rubble after Tuesday's attack blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv. read more

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Leslie Adler

