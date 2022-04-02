1 minute read
Death toll rises to 35 from strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv, governor says
April 2 (Reuters) - At least 35 people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern port city of Mykolaiv, Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online post on Saturday.
Rescue workers have continued to dismantle the rubble and search for victims after the strike blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.