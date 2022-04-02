Death toll rises to 35 from strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv, governor says

A general view shows damages at the site of the regional administration building, that was hit by cruise missiles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 30, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

April 2 (Reuters) - At least 35 people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern port city of Mykolaiv, Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online post on Saturday.

Rescue workers have continued to dismantle the rubble and search for victims after the strike blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

