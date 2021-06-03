Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Deaths in France after emergency lines breakdown, causes not clear -minister

Reuters
1 minute read

French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a news conference on the government strategy for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Paris, France, April 22, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Three to four deaths have been recorded in France following a breakdown of emergency phone line services on Wednesday, but it is too soon to establish whether there is a link between those deaths and the breakdown, said Health Minister Olivier Veran.

"We will do a full report about the human consequences that could have been the result of this crisis. We have registered three to four deaths nationwide at this moment. I do not know whether this list is complete and it is too soon to draw conclusions, notably whether there is a link between this breakdown and these deaths," Veran told reporters on Thursday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 12:38 PM UTCOrange boss under pressure over French telecoms outage

Orange boss Stephane Richard came under political pressure on Thursday after a network outage at France's biggest telecoms firm prevented emergency calls for several hours.

Media & TelecomSearch engine startup Neeva to pay Quora, Medium for results

Web search startup Neeva on Thursday said it would share at least 20% of its sales with content partners such as Quora and Medium in another break from search giant Google, which for years has faced criticism for not remunerating publishers.

Media & TelecomDeaths in France after emergency lines breakdown, causes not clear -minister
Media & TelecomRussian media outlet shuts down after being labelled 'foreign agent'

Russian news website VTimes said on Thursday it was closing after being designated a "foreign agent" by the authorities last month in a widening crackdown on media critical of the Kremlin.

Media & TelecomBrazil internet provider Brisanet files for IPO

Brazilian internet service provider Brisanet has registered for an initial public offering, according to documents published by national securities regulator CVM on Wednesday, in what could be one of the nation's biggest telecom IPOs in recent years.