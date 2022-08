Shoigu says Russia has no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia August 15, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday during a speech at the Moscow international security conference that Russia had no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Shoigu also alleged that Ukrainian military operations were being planned by the United States and Britain, and that NATO had increased its troop deployment in Eastern and Central Europe "several times over".

Referring to the New START Treaty, Shoigu said that talks to extend the treaty were "a two-way street", and that the situation around the U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty was "not easy".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.