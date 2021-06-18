Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Delta variant to become dominant in Germany latest in autumn

Shoppers walk down Hohe Strasse shopping district one day before Germany goes back to a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cologne, Germany, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - The more infectious Delta coronavirus variant will become dominant in Germany in Autumn at the latest, the country's top public health official said on Friday, urging the public both to continue wearing masks indoors and get vaccinated.

"The Delta variant makes up about 6% of infections, but it share is growing," Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said, referring to the variant first identified in India.

"It is not a question of if Delta will become dominant but a question of when," he added. "It will have the upper hand in autumn at the latest."

Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Caroline Copley

