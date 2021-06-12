Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Delta-variant COVID-19 cluster detected at Strasbourg art school

A cluster of Delta-variant COVID-19 infections has been detected at an art school in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, the regional health authority said on Saturday.

The four cases, confirmed as the more contagious variant first detected in India, were found at the Haute Ecole des Arts du Rhin, which was closed by authorities on June 10 until further notice.

Officials at the Grand Est regional health authority said they were testing dozens of people who may have been in contact with the four people infected, as well as conducting a localised vaccination campaign targeting the student community.

