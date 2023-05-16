Denmark aims for closer Nordic security cooperation in new strategy

By
Dynamic Front military exercise led by the United States takes place in a training area, in Oksbol
A Danish soldier looks on, as Dynamic Front military exercise led by the United States takes place in a training area, in Oksbol, Denmark March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

COPENHAGEN, May 16 (Reuters) - NATO member Denmark said on Tuesday it aims to strengthen defence ties with other Nordic countries to counter the Russian threat in the Baltic Sea region and protect critical infrastructure.

In a new foreign and security policy strategy, the country's government calls for more joint military exercises and coordination of defence plans with other Nordic countries.

"The Nordic countries are now more united than ever before in the area of security and defence policy," the report said, underlining Finland's recent NATO enrolment and Sweden's pending application to the alliance.

Danes voted last year to join the European Union's defence policy, signalling a shift to deepen defence ties in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark is already working with Sweden, Norway and Finland to create a unified Nordic air defence.

The strategy acknowledges that Denmark has not taken the security threat from Russia in the Baltic Sea region seriously enough and points to shortcomings in its ability to defend its own territory. Denmark aims to meet a NATO spending target of 2% of GDP by 2030.

"We must strengthen Danish defence and security and further contribute to NATO's deterrence and defence, especially in the neighbourhood area," the strategy said.

It underlines the need to make Danish society more robust to deal with cyber and terrorist threats, espionage and influence campaigns.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Based in Copenhagen, Jacob oversees reporting from Denmark, Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Specializes in security and geopolitics in the Arctic and Baltic Sea regions, as well as large corporates such as brewer Carlsberg and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk. His most impactful reporting on Arctic issues include a report on how NATO allies are slowly waking up to Russian supremacy in the region, uncovering how Greenland represents a security black hole for Denmark and its allies, and how an abundance of critical minerals has proven a curse for Greenland. Before moving to Copenhagen in 2016, Jacob spent seven years in Moscow covering Russia's oil and gas industry for Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal, followed by four years in Singapore covering energy markets for WSJ and Reuters. As a Russian speaker, he has been involved in covering the war in Ukraine. He publishes a newsletter each weekday focused on the most important regional and global news. Contact Jacob via email if you are interested in receiving the newsletter.

Read Next