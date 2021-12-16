Denmark approves treatment with Merck's COVID-19 tablet molnupiravir

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters on October 26, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Danish health authorities on Thursday approved treatment with Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) molnupiravir tablet for COVID-19 patients at risk of serious illness, including the elderly.

The medication has yet to be approved by the European Medical Agency, which in late November started reviewing U.S. drugmaker Merck's experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill for adults and said it could issue an opinion within weeks. read more

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Mark Potter

