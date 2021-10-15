Skip to main content

Denmark to begin inviting public for COVID-19 'booster' shots

A medical worker vaccinates a man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frederikshavn, Jutland, Denmark, April 12, 2021. Henning Bagger/ Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Danish health authorities will next week start inviting citizens to receive a third vaccination shot against COVID-19, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday.

Invitations will be sent out to everyone who received their second vaccination at least 6-1/2 months ago, the minister said.

The Nordic country began in September to give booster shots to residents at elderly homes and other people at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus.

Denmark lifted its last coronavirus restrictions in September after vaccinating a large proportion of the population.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Catherine Evans and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

