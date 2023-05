COPENHAGEN, May 23 (Reuters) - Denmark will allocate an extra 5 billion Danish crowns ($739.23 million) per year to improve its healthcare system, including 400 million crowns for cancer treatment, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.7638 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.