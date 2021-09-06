Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Denmark cancels tender for domestic coronavirus vaccine production

1 minute read

A medical worker vaccinates a man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frederikshavn, Jutland, Denmark, April 12, 2021. Henning Bagger/ Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Denmark has cancelled its previously announced plans for a public tender to establish a national COVID-19 vaccine production facility as it bets on a vaccine already under development by a Danish firm, the Business Ministry said on Monday.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced in April that Denmark aimed to produce COVID-19 mRNA-vaccines by 2022, and that a tendering process would be initiated within a few weeks. read more

The government has since then initiated a market survey to clarify whether there was basis to start a tender, the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs said in an emailed statement.

"Overall the assessment is that the best way to support future vaccine production in Denmark is by supporting the development of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine candidate," the ministry said.

It added that on this basis, there were no "current plans" for a tender.

The government announced last month it would support Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) with 800 million Danish crowns ($127.63 million) to develop its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is heading in to Phase 2 trial.

($1 = 6.2679 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen Editing by Jon Boyle and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:27 AM UTC

European banks still booking profits in tax havens, says report

Top banks in Europe continue to use tax havens to book chunks of profits, a trend that has changed little since 2014 despite country-by-country disclosures becoming mandatory, the EU Tax Observatory said in a report on Monday.

Europe
German ambassador to China dies two weeks into the job
Europe
U.S. condemns Russia's detention of Crimean Tatar leader, 45 others
Europe
Boosted by surge in polls, Germany's Scholz bets on coalition with Greens
Europe
Former UK PM Blair warns West should prepare for bio-terrorism threat