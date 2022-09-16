Denmark charges spy chief with leaking state secrets

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Head of Denmark's foreign intelligence unit Lars Findsen speaks during the Defense Intelligence Service's publication of the annual report 'Intelligence Risk Assessment' at Kastellet in Copenhagen, Denmark, December 19, 2017. Picture taken December 19, 2017. Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Denmark's state prosecutor said on Friday it had charged the head of the country's foreign intelligence unit Lars Findsen, who is currently suspended from his position, with leaking highly classified information.

Findsen, who has denied any wrongdoing, was charged with leaking highly classified state secrets to six persons, including two journalist, over the course of 16-17 months during which he was furloughed due to a separate investigation.

Under the charges, Findsen could be sentenced to prison of up to four years, the prosecutor said. He was arrested in December last year but released from custody in February.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.