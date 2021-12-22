Europe
Denmark cuts COVID-19 booster shot interval for people aged 18 to 39
COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Denmark will reduce the gap between second and third COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 18 to 39 to 4-1/2 months, down from the six months initially planned, health minister Magnus Heunicke said on Wednesday.
The Nordic country, which has seen record high new coronavirus cases this week, will also require a negative test for people arriving from abroad, the minister said.
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Andrew Heavens
