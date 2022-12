COPENHAGEN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Denmark will donate 300 million Danish crowns ($42.8 million) in military aid to Ukraine, the country's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The money will be donated via the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine used to provide military equipment and other support to Ukraine's armed forces.

($1 = 7.0164 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen











