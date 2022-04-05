Skip to main content
Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats after Bucha reports

Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod speaks to the media on the day of a EU Foreign Ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

COPENHAGEN, April 5 (Reuters) - Denmark has decided to expel 15 Russian diplomats following reports of mass graves being found and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Tuesday.

