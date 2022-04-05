1 minute read
Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats after Bucha reports
COPENHAGEN, April 5 (Reuters) - Denmark has decided to expel 15 Russian diplomats following reports of mass graves being found and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Hugh Lawson
