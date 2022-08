COPENHAGEN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Danish defence ministry said on Thursday the Nordic nation will invest 40 billion Danish crowns ($5.47 billion) in its navy.

($1 = 7.3158 Danish crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.