Denmark looking to contribute to Amazon fund, Brazil's govt says

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's government said on Tuesday that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has told President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva her country wants to contribute to the Amazon Fund, an initiative aimed at fighting deforestation.

Frederiksen's remarks came at a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the EU-CELAC summitt in Brussels, the Brazilian government said in a statement, without detailing how much Denmark would seek to contribute.

