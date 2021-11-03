Europe
Denmark reports outbreak of bird flu at turkey farm - OIE
PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Denmark reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu at a turkey farm in the central part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.
The outbreak at a farm of 27,600 animals in Slagelse started on Oct. 30 and was confirmed on Nov. 1, the OIE said, citing a report from Danish authorities.
Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alex Richardson
