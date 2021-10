Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

COPENHAGEN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Denmark will still be offering Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine to people under the age of 18, the Danish Health Agency said on Friday, clarifying a statement from Wednesday saying it would pause giving the vaccine to young Danes. Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.