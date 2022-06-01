1 minute read
Denmark seeks parliament's support for Sweden and Finland's NATO membership
COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod will on Thursday ask for the support from parliament for the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik
