Denmark seeks parliament's support for Sweden and Finland's NATO membership

A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod will on Thursday ask for the support from parliament for the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

