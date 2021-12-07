Denmark sees society-wide infection with Omicron variant

A woman waits in line to get a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen test at a bar in central Copenhagen, Denmark, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe

COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The new Omicron coronavirus variant has spread across Denmark, health authorities said on Tuesday after registering large outbreaks of the variant in the east and west of the country.

"We now have society-wide infection with the Omicron variant," director of the Danish Patient Safety Authority, Anette Lykke Petri, told reporters.

Denmark has registered a total of 398 cases of infection with the variant first identified in South Africa.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.