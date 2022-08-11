1 minute read
Denmark will contribute additional 110 mln euros to Ukraine -PM
COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Denmark will increase its financial aid to Ukraine by 110 million euros ($113.6 million) at an international donor conference held in Copenhagen, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9684 euros)
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik
