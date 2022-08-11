Denmark will contribute additional 110 mln euros to Ukraine -PM

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near a front line in Mykolaiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Denmark will increase its financial aid to Ukraine by 110 million euros ($113.6 million) at an international donor conference held in Copenhagen, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9684 euros)

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

