Denmark would like to host a Ukraine peace summit in July -Ritzau news















COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Denmark would like to host a summit in July about how to find peace between Ukraine and Russia, the Ritzau news agency reported Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen as saying on Monday.

"If Ukraine finds that the time has come to have such a meeting, that would be fantastic. And then Denmark would obviously like to host the meeting," Lokke Rasmussen said.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely











