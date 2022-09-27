Denmark's Geological Survey recorded seismic shakings resembling blasts















COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Two seismic shakings resembling blasts rather than those recorded from earthquakes were recorded on Monday at seismographic stations in Denmark, Sweden and Germany, Denmark's Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

The first shaking happened at 0003 GMT measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale, while the other at 0503 GMT measured 2.1 on the Richter scale, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Chris Reese











