Denmark's government suggests reintroducing mandatory face mask usage

Pedestrians pass a waste bin for disposable masks in Aarhus, Denmark November 23, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Denmark's government on Wednesday proposed reintroducing mandatory face mask usage on public transport, in shops and in the healthcare sector to curb rising coronavirus infections.

The government also proposed widening the use of a digital "corona pass" to include higher education institutions, hairdressers, national workplaces and elderly care, Health Minister Magnums Heunicke told a news briefing.

The measures could take effect next week if approved by parliament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.