Denmark's PM expects more sanctions against Russia

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen holds a doorstep news conference, where she gives a status on the security situation and comments on Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's speech to the Folketing, at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark March 29, 2022. If NATO so requests, the government will offer to send a combat battalion consisting of 800 soldiers to the Baltics, it was stated by the prime minister at the news conference. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS/File Photo

