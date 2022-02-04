Denmark's PM reshuffles cabinet after transport minister quits

Danish Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the "Fehmarnbelt" tunnel between Denmark and Germany, in Puttgarden on the island of Fehmarn in the Baltic Sea on November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reshuffled her cabinet on Friday after the transport minister resigned over revelations he failed to disclose information to parliament about a major infrastructure bill passed in July.

Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht stepped down on Thursday after the Red-Green Alliance, which backs the minority Social Democratic government, threatened a vote of no confidence against him in parliament over allegations he misled lawmakers.

Engelbrecht did not provide estimates to parliament for projected CO2 emissions when a major infrastructure bill was passed in July, a decision he explained later by saying the estimates had been too uncertain to include in the package.

Current Defence Minister Trine Bramsen, will take over as transport minister, Frederiksen's office said in a statement.

Tax Minister Morten Boedskov, an ex-justice minister, will shift into the defence portfolio while a Social Democratic lawmaker, Jeppe Bruus, will become tax minister.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by Mark Heinrich

