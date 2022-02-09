Denmark's Queen Margrethe tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Margrethe II attends the official opening of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 6, 2020. Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Denmark's Queen Margrethe has tested positive for coronavirus but is only showing mild symptoms, the royal court said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 81-year old Queen, who has sat on the throne for half a century, had cancelled her planned winter holiday in Norway which should have started on Wednesday and was isolating in a wing of the Amalienborg Palace in the heart of Copenhagen, the court said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.