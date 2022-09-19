1 minute read
Donbas separatist leader urges referendum on joining Russia
MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Denis Pushilin, head of the Russia-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine, called on his fellow separatist leader of Luhansk province on Monday to combine efforts aimed at preparing a referendum on joining Russia.
In a video posted on social media, he told Luhansk People's Republic leader Leonid Pasechnik in a phone call that "our actions should be synchronised".
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jonathan Oatis
