Donor community, not NATO, supplying arms to Ukraine - UK armed forces minister

A Ukrainian service member holds a next generation light anti-tank weapon (NLAW) in front of another one holding a rifle at a position on the front line in the north Kyiv region, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - The wider international community, not NATO, is providing military support to Ukraine, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday after Russia's foreign minister said the Western alliance was engaged in a proxy war with Russia.

"The donor community is not NATO," Heappey told Sky News when asked about Sergei Lavrov's comments. read more

"The donor effort is something that has been brought together by countries that are yes, many of them are from NATO, but others are from beyond ... it is not NATO that is doing the military aid."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle

