1 minute read
Donors pledge more than 1.5 bln euros for Ukraine -Denmark
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A group of 26 countries on Thursday pledged more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in aid to boost Ukraine's military capabilities in its war against Russia, Danish Defence Minister Morten Bodskov told a news conference.
($1 = 0.9668 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.