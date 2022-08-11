Donors pledge more than 1.5 bln euros for Ukraine -Denmark

1 minute read

Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bodskov speaks during a news conference about the support for Ukraine in Copenhagen, Denmark August 10, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A group of 26 countries on Thursday pledged more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in aid to boost Ukraine's military capabilities in its war against Russia, Danish Defence Minister Morten Bodskov told a news conference.

($1 = 0.9668 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.