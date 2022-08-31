Don't expect quick Ukrainian military successes, says top aide

Ukrainian servicemen patrol following recent Russian shelling, as Russia's attack in Ukraine continues, in Vasiukivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 28,2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Aug 31 (Reuters) - People should not expect Ukraine to rack up quick victories against Russian troops during a counteroffensive because Kyiv does not want to lose too many troops, a senior presidential aide said on Wednesday.

"It is a very slow process, because we value people, because we need as many Ukrainians as possible to come back home," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"There will be no quick success ... a quick success always means a lot of blood," he said in a Youtube interview.

Earlier in the day, a regional official said Ukrainian forces had had "successes" in three areas of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson. Kyiv announced the start of a southern push to retake territory on Monday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.