Downed missile hits Kyiv apartment block, kills one

An empty street is pictured during a thirty-five hour curfew, as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

March 17 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and three wounded after remains of a downed missile hit a residential building in the Ukranian capital, Kyiv, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday.

The 16-storey building was struck at 5:02 a.m. local time, it said in a statement, adding that 30 people have been evacuated so far and a fire has been put out.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

