Downed missile hits Kyiv apartment block, kills one
March 17 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and three wounded after remains of a downed missile hit a residential building in the Ukranian capital, Kyiv, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday.
The 16-storey building was struck at 5:02 a.m. local time, it said in a statement, adding that 30 people have been evacuated so far and a fire has been put out.
