1 minute read
Dozens wounded, including children, in overnight fighting in Kyiv - mayor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dozens of people were wounded in overnight fighting in Kyiv, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday morning.
As of 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), 35 people, including two children, had been wounded, he said. It is unclear whether he was referring only to civilians.
Klitschko added there was currently no major Russian military presence in Kyiv, although he said saboteur groups were active.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Mark Potter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.