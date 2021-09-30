Skip to main content

Europe

Draghi promised to speak up for climate funding at G20, activist says

1 minute read

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a joint news conference with Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco (not pictured) on the government's new fiscal targets in Rome, Italy, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi promised activists he would speak up at the G20 summit in Rome to accelerate the pledge of $100 billion per year for vulnerable nations to mitigate the impact of climate change, Ugandan delegate Vanessa Nakate said.

Nakate, Sweden's Greta Thunberg and Italy's Martina Comparelli met Draghi in a private meeting on Thursday, before the premier and president of the G20 spoke in front of thousands of other activists at the Youth4Climate conference in Milan.

"I hope Draghi will fulfill his promise," Nakate said on the sidelines of the conference.

Italy, which is co-hosting the COP26 U.N. climate summit in November, also holds the G20 presidency.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:30 AM UTC

Britain says fuel crisis under control, but some gas pumps still empty

Britain said on Thursday that a gas station crisis caused by an acute shortage of truck drivers was back under control but many pumps remained closed in London leaving motorists searching or queuing for hours to fill their tanks.

Europe
German conservatives, FDP to hold talks on Sunday - sources
Europe
Bosnia's peace envoy hopes for electoral reform before 2022 vote
Europe
Dutch political parties to start talks on extending government coalition
Europe
A French court artist stares into the eyes of an Islamic State militant