Drone strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region - Zelenskiy's office















Oct 13 (Reuters) - Critical infrastructure facilities were hit by drone strikes early on Thursday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Volodymyr Zelenskiy's presidential office said on Thursday.

"Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities," Tymoshenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











