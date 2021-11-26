Dutch authorities: many passengers on South Africa flights likely have COVID-19

Passengers travelling from South Africa queue to be coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tested after being held on the tarmac at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands November 26, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media and obtained by REUTERS

AMSTERDAM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Dutch health authorities said that, based on initial test results, there were likely dozens of people infected with COVID-19 among some 600 passengers that arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday on two flights from South Africa.

The passengers have been kept isolated from other travelers at the airport after their arrival due to concerns about the newly detected "Omicron" coronavirus strain. read more

Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese

