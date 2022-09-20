Dutch climate policies not enough to meet 2030 goals - policy adviser

AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Dutch government's current climate policies are not enough to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, climate policy adviser PBL said on Tuesday.

Measures the Netherlands has taken so far in the fight against climate change are set to reduce CO2 emissions by 39% to 50% in 2030 relative to their 1990 levels, the PBL said.

The outlook does not take into account the effects of policies that have been announced for the coming years, but have not yet been put into action.

The Dutch government in January announced a designated climate transition fund, which should bring 35 billion euros ($35 billion) in extra spending in the next 10 years on sustainable electricity, hydrogen and heating networks, and on preparations to build two new nuclear reactors.

($1 = 1.0027 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.