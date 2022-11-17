Dutch court convicts three men for MH17 downing and acquits one

A view of the courtroom as the Dutch court announces its ruling in the MH17 trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian in the Schiphol Judicial Complex, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three suspects of murder for their role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 and acquitted one.

The convicted men, two Russian former intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist leader, were found guilty of downing the plane and killing all 298 people on board.

The fourth suspect on trial was acquitted.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra

