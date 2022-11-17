Dutch court hands life sentences to men convicted of MH17 downing















AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Thursday handed down life long jail sentences to three suspects it convicted of murder for their role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.

The convicted men, two Russian former intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist leader, were also ordered to pay at least 16 million euros ($16.5 million) in compensation to relatives of the victims.

The men remain fugitives. They are all believed to be in Russia, which will not extradite them.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra











