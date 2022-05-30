Dutch Crown Princess Amalia to study in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, May 30 (Reuters) - The heir to the Dutch throne, Crown Princess Amalia, will become a University of Amsterdam student next year, the royal information service (RVD) said on Monday, issuing a plea for her privacy to be respected during her time on campus.

The eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander, whose formal title is Princess of Orange, will start her politics and economics degree in September 2023 and live in rented accommodation shared with several other students, the RVD said.

Princess Amalia, who worked part-time job as a waitress during her school years, began assuming some ceremonial duties for the House of Orange - which retains the support of a majority of the Dutch population - in 2021 after turning 18. read more

She said in an approved biography published last year that, while she plans a life in public service, she would prefer not to assume the throne for some time. read more

