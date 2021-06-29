Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Dutch defence minister: "irresponsible" Russian jets harassed frigate in Black Sea

AMSTERDAM, June 29 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' defence minister said on Tuesday that Russian fighter jets armed with air-to-surface missiles had harassed a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea earlier this month, conducting mock attacks and jamming communication systems.

The Russian actions took place over the span of five hours on June 24 and violated rights to free use of the sea, the ministry said.

The frigate, Evertsen, was sailing with Britain's Carrier Strike Group, which was carrying out a patrol in the area at the time. read more

Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten called the Russian action "irresponsible".

The "Evertsen has every right to sail there," she said in a statement. "There is no justification for this kind of aggressive act, which needlessly increases the chance of accidents."

She indicated the Netherlands would raise the matter with Russia at the diplomatic level.

