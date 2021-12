Dutch experts advise government more measures needed against Omicron, NOS says

People protest against new measures to fight a record surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Utrecht, Netherlands, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The panel of health experts advising the Dutch government on COVID-19 strategy have said further measures will be needed to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, national broadcaster NOS reported on Friday.

NOS cited sources "around" the panel, whose recommendations are not made public until after the government has taken a decision. Current measures in the Netherlands include closing bars, restaurants and most stores from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Reporting by Toby Sterling

