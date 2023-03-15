Dutch greenhouse gas emissions fall 9% on lower natural gas use















AMSTERDAM, March 15 (Reuters) - Greenhouse gas emissions in the Netherlands were 9% lower in 2022 than in the previous year as the energy crisis drove down the use of natural gas in industry and buildings, the Dutch national statistics office said on Wednesday.

Emissions in the euro zone's fifth-largest economy were 32% below their 1990 levels last year, while the government aims for a 55% cut by 2030.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue











