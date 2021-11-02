Europe
Dutch health council recommends COVID-19 booster for age 60+
AMSTERDAM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Health Council on Tuesday recommended that adults aged 60 and older who have been previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 also receive booster shots.
The advice comes amid a major surge in new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. read more The council's recommendations are routinely adopted by the government.
Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
