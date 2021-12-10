Dutch Health Council recommends COVID-19 shots for young children

Lotte Soeteman, advisor of Netherland's Health Minister Hugo De Jonge, holds the first used Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the last EU country to start vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pictured in Veghel, Netherlands, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch Health Council on Friday advised the government to make it possible for children aged 5-11 to get coronavirus shots.

The council had until now only recommended that children with underlying health issues be vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a statement the leading advisory body said that it was making the recommendation even though most children experience mild symptoms from the virus.

"There is a risk of a serious inflammatory reaction in the vital organs. It is plausible that vaccination can prevent this," it said. "Vaccination also reduces the indirect health disadvantage that children experience as a result of the pandemic, for example because they are limited in going to school, sports or social contacts."

Roughly 85% of adults in the Netherlands are fully vaccinated, but only children aged 12 and older had been eligible for the shots.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.