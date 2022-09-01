Dutch king cancels US trip due to pneumonia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Dutch King Willem-Alexander listens to accounts of people who fled from Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a temporary refugee centre in Harskamp, Netherlands, March 10, 2022. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dutch king Willem-Alexander has canceled his U.S. work visit that was due to take place in California and Texas from Sept. 6-9 due to suffering from pneumonia.

"This was decided on medical advice. The king is recovering from pneumonia," a statement from the government's information service (RVD) said. "Air travel can hinder a full recovery."

The queen, his wife Maxima, will still be going on the work visit.

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

