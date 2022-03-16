Dutch and others will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine -Dutch minister

Netherlands' Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren arrives at Lancaster House for the Joint Expeditionary Force leaders meeting, a coalition of 10 states focused on security in northern Europe, in London, Britain March 15, 2022. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM, March 16 (Reuters) - The Netherlands and other NATO countries will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine even as these deliveries could become the target of Russian attacks, Dutch defence minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Wednesday.

"The Netherlands and other countries will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine", Ollongren said at her arrival for a meeting with NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

"Ukraine has the right to defend itself, we will continue to support it."

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra

