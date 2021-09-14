Skip to main content

Europe

Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions

1 minute read

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during the gala event after the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Johannes Vermeer. Vom Innehalten" in Dresden, Germany, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/ Matthias Rietschel

THE HAGUE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Tuesday announced they are easing COVID-19 restrictions and will introduce a "corona" pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most social distancing requirements will be dropped from Sept. 25.

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:30 PM UTC

Russia's Vladimir Putin self-isolates after COVID-19 infects inner circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he was self-isolating after several members of his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, including someone he worked with in close proximity and had been in close contact with all of the previous day.

Europe
Pope, in Slovakia, says don't exploit religion for politics
Europe
German election too close to call as many voters still undecided
Europe
Britain delays post-Brexit import trade controls again
Europe
Norway coalition talks start, with climate and oil in focus