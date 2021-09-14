Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during the gala event after the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Johannes Vermeer. Vom Innehalten" in Dresden, Germany, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/ Matthias Rietschel

THE HAGUE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Tuesday announced they are easing COVID-19 restrictions and will introduce a "corona" pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most social distancing requirements will be dropped from Sept. 25.

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg Editing by Chris Reese

